Charli D’Amelio Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Well After Surgery

The 19-year-old TikTok sensation, Charli D’Amelio, expressed her fondness for her boyfriend Landon Barker’s stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

She briefly spoke during the D’Amelio Footwear pop-up event at The Grove. She shared her excitement about Kardashian’s pregnancy (her first with her husband, Travis Barker of Blink-182) and her recent hospitalization. Charli D’Amelio stated, “I think everyone’s very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around. I’m so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy.”

Kardashian, 44, disclosed her hospitalization on Instagram shortly after Charli’s interview, revealing that she had undergone fetal surgery. She expressed her gratitude to her doctors for saving her baby’s life and thanked her husband for his support during her hospital stay.

Travis, 47, also acknowledged the situation on Twitter, expressing gratitude for the successful emergency surgery for their baby and thanking everyone for their support, while confirming his tour would resume soon.

Advertisement God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday. — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) September 6, 2023

Also Read Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker started dating last month. Travis Barker's son...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.