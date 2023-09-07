Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charli D’Amelio Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Well After Surgery

Charli D’Amelio Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Well After Surgery

Articles
Advertisement
Charli D’Amelio Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Well After Surgery

Charli D’Amelio Wishes Kourtney Kardashian Well After Surgery

Advertisement

The 19-year-old TikTok sensation, Charli D’Amelio, expressed her fondness for her boyfriend Landon Barker’s stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

She briefly spoke during the D’Amelio Footwear pop-up event at The Grove. She shared her excitement about Kardashian’s pregnancy (her first with her husband, Travis Barker of Blink-182) and her recent hospitalization. Charli D’Amelio stated, “I think everyone’s very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around. I’m so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy.”

Kardashian, 44, disclosed her hospitalization on Instagram shortly after Charli’s interview, revealing that she had undergone fetal surgery. She expressed her gratitude to her doctors for saving her baby’s life and thanked her husband for his support during her hospital stay.

Travis, 47, also acknowledged the situation on Twitter, expressing gratitude for the successful emergency surgery for their baby and thanking everyone for their support, while confirming his tour would resume soon.

Also Read

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out
Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio enjoy a night out

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker started dating last month. Travis Barker's son...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story