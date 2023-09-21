The news of young and talented Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s wedding has been circulating on the internet. Shaheen is famous for his powerful fast bowling. Sadly, he didn’t do so well in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament.

Earlier, he got married to Ansha Shahid Afridi, the daughter of the famous Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Their wedding ceremony took place on February 2023, in a small family event, and lots of famous people were there.