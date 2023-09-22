Advertisement
Check out Sistrology’s warm reaction when Iqra Kanwal appears in Nikkah’s dress

Articles
YouTube has become a big deal in Pakistan, and there are lots of new famous people who started on this platform. Sistrology is one of those popular channels with millions of fans who eagerly watch their videos every day.

Sistrology is run by five sisters: Iqra Kanwal, Hira Faisal, Rabia Faisal, Zainab Faisal, and Fatima Faisal. They make videos about their daily lives and what they’re doing, and their fans always know what’s happening with them.

Iqra Kanwal, the eldest among the sisters, is now embarking on a new chapter in her life as she enters into life with her fiancé, Areeb. The family is enveloped in an atmosphere of joy and vibrancy as they come together to celebrate this special occasion.

Here, we witness the radiant Iqra Kanwal as she partakes in the solemn ceremony of Nikkah, marking the beginning of her beautiful journey ahead.

Check out the video here!

