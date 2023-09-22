YouTube has become a big deal in Pakistan, and there are lots of new famous people who started on this platform. Sistrology is one of those popular channels with millions of fans who eagerly watch their videos every day.

Sistrology is run by five sisters: Iqra Kanwal, Hira Faisal, Rabia Faisal, Zainab Faisal, and Fatima Faisal. They make videos about their daily lives and what they’re doing, and their fans always know what’s happening with them.