Cher Returns To The Spotlight: Christmas Album To Release Soon

Cher is preparing for the launch of a new album later this year. The 77-year-old vocalist recently took to Instagram to reveal her upcoming holiday album, “Cher Christmas,” set to be released in December. She posted the album’s cover art, featuring her standing on a snowy pile surrounded by red and white ornaments, and asked, “Are you spending Christmas with me?”

Cher was photographed wearing a white low-cut dress shirt, paired with light-wash jeans adorned with shimmering stones, and flashy silver platform heels.

For an Amazon-exclusive album cover, Cher embraced a festive look in a floor-length metallic gown, sporting icy blonde hair instead of her signature black. She humorously captioned the photo with, “Christmas already? But I’ve got nothing to wear…”

While the release date for “Cher Christmas” remains a secret, fans can preorder the album on her official website.

Cher provided some insights into the album’s nature during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain. She described it as a unique Christmas album, stating, “It’s a Cher Christmas album. It’s not your mother’s Christmas album.” She expressed her excitement about the album, noting that it features numerous collaborations, a departure from her previous records. These collaborations were described as a “last-minute thing.”

