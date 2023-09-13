Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Plan A Second Wedding In Portugal

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are planning a second wedding ceremony in Portugal.

The Boston-area wedding was attended by Marvel co-stars and other celebrities.

The couple and their guests spent the weekend at a private mansion in Cape Cod.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, his newlywed wife, are set to have a second wedding ceremony, this time in Portugal, following their recent nuptials in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a source, this additional celebration is intended for Alba’s family members who couldn’t attend the Massachusetts event, scheduled for sometime this week before departing for their honeymoon.

After their private wedding at their Boston-area home, Chris Evans, 42, and Alba Baptista, 26, decided to have a second celebration in Europe.

The couple’s intimate event in Boston was kept highly confidential, with guests required to sign NDAs and relinquish their mobile phones.

Several Marvel co-stars, including Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth, attended the wedding. Other guests included actors Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.

Sources indicated that the couple and their guests spent the weekend at a private mansion in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Rumors of a relationship between Chris Evans and Alba Baptista first surfaced in November 2022, with reports stating they had been dating for “over a year.”

