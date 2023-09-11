Chris Evans, Alba Baptista’s Wedding: Marvel Stars Rejoice In Leaked Images

Chris Evans has officially taken himself off the singles market by marrying his girlfriend, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, in a small and private wedding.

The wedding of the 46-year-old Captain America star reportedly occurred at their home in Massachusetts, near Boston. According to sources, the couple went to great lengths to maintain secrecy, with guests required to sign NDAs and a ban on phones to ensure the event was kept confidential. The beautiful ceremony was attended by Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, along with their closest family and friends, including some of Evans’ Marvel co-stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

While the newlyweds have not officially confirmed the news, it was evident that several Avengers cast members gathered nearby at the Contessa restaurant in the luxurious Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday.

Robert Downey Jr. and Hemsworth attended the event with their respective partners, and the celebration also included John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

According to People Magazine, Krasinski and Blunt were spotted returning from the festivities shortly after midnight on Saturday, with a source noting, “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”

Chris Evans, known for his iconic superhero roles, and Alba Baptista, recognized for her work in projects like “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” have been dating since 2021. In November 2022, an insider disclosed to People that their relationship had become “serious.” Baptista has received accolades for her acting, including the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and the Best Actress award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film “Miami.”

