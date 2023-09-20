Advertisement
Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year








  • Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year.
  • He was also asked about working on another Marvel project.
  • The Captain America actor also spoke about his personal life.
Fans and regular moviegoers really miss seeing Chris Evans as Captain America on the big screen. But it looks like he’s taking a break from acting, just like his character retired in the story.

In a recent interview with GQ, Chris talked about the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for another role. However, he also seems quite content with his personal life. Here’s what he said in the magazine interview.

Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista with Superhero Costars as Guests

Since Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans hasn’t taken on a major role as Captain America in any Marvel projects. When GQ asked him if he would think about making another appearance in the MCU.

In response, Evans said, “Yeah, maybe.” He shared his affection for the character, describing it as a fantastic journey. However, he emphasized the need to be cautious and thoughtful about how Captain America is portrayed, making sure that any return to the role would have a meaningful and significant storyline.

Evans spoke candidly about his attachment to the character, stating, “It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened.”

He made it clear that he wouldn’t want to reprise the role if it felt like a mere cash grab or if it failed to meet the high expectations set by the original portrayal. “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans told GQ, as he described his personal life.

