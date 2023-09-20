Chris Evans gets candid about not working for an entire year.

In response, Evans said, “Yeah, maybe.” He shared his affection for the character, describing it as a fantastic journey. However, he emphasized the need to be cautious and thoughtful about how Captain America is portrayed, making sure that any return to the role would have a meaningful and significant storyline.

Evans spoke candidly about his attachment to the character, stating, “It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened.”

He made it clear that he wouldn’t want to reprise the role if it felt like a mere cash grab or if it failed to meet the high expectations set by the original portrayal. “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans told GQ, as he described his personal life.