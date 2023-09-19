Chrishell Stause mourns death of Billy Miller, ‘Gone too soon’

Actress Chrishell Stause is currently grieving the unexpected loss of her former colleague, Billy Miller, renowned for his acclaimed roles in the world of soap operas.

At the age of 43, Miller tragically passed away in Austin, Texas, leaving both the entertainment industry and his dedicated fan base in a state of shock.

Chrishell Stause, widely recognized for her role in “Selling Sunset,” recently shared a poignant tribute in honor of Billy Miller’s memory. Their professional collaboration dates back to 2007 when they worked together on “All My Children,” where Miller portrayed the character Richie Novak. Stause, who herself played Amanda Dillon from 2005 to 2011, conveyed her deepest condolences and described Miller as a cherished friend.

She also expressed the ongoing difficulty she is experiencing in coming to terms with the heartbreaking news of his passing through an emotional Instagram post.

Stause shared, “Too many feelings, but you are gone too soon, and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now (broken heart emoji and praying hands emoji).”