Christine Baumgartner Expresses Discontent With Child Support Ruling

Christine Baumgartner has expressed strong dissatisfaction with a child support ruling that has reduced her monthly payments significantly, going from $129,000 to just $63,000, which she labeled as a ‘complete joke.’

The former couple, comprised of Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner, is now gearing up for another courtroom confrontation related to their combined legal expenses, which have surged to $1.5 million. This legal showdown, scheduled for Wednesday, will determine who will shoulder the financial burden of attorney fees.

Baumgartner is making a request for Costner to contribute $575,000 to cover her legal representation and an additional $280,000 to handle expert costs.

In contrast, Costner has amassed legal fees totaling $664,000 through July and intends to handle these expenses independently.

This legal battle comes on the heels of a recent two-day evidentiary hearing regarding child support, during which Baumgartner sought an increase from her prior monthly support of $129,000 to $161,000.

However, in a surprising twist, Judge Thomas Anderle decreed the new monthly support to be $63,000, a decision that left Baumgartner and observers profoundly surprised.

A close friend of Baumgartner shared their astonishment, noting that even Kevin Costner himself seemed taken aback by the court’s ruling.

Baumgartner’s friend shed light on her perspective, emphasizing her belief that Kevin Costner and his legal team had portrayed her as a shallow and greedy individual pursuing financial gain.

