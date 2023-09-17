Cillian Murphy’s journey to becoming Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy reveals it took him a while to step into his Peaky Blinders character

Cillian Murphy revealed it took him a while to step into his Peaky Blinders character.

Murphy shared that he had to work on his physique and accent before stepping into his character.

In another interview the actor had revealed that portraying Thomas Shelby was exhausting.

Cillian Murphy, the actor known for his striking blue eyes, became famous for playing the main character, Tommy Shelby, in the popular UK show Peaky Blinders. He did a fantastic job in his intense role year after year.

But how did he make this transition seem so easy?

Was it natural for him, or did he just rely on his talent? These are common questions people have, and luckily, Murphy has provided some answers. In a 2017 interview with The Independent, he talked about how he got ready for his role in Peaky Blinders.

The interviewer asked him, “Is there anything you need to do every year when you return to Peaky Blinders to play Tommy? I don’t mean walking about in a flat cap, but is there anything you can do to ease back into the position, or can you simply go back to it?”

To which the Oppenheimer star replied, “No, it takes a while. I need to get in shape and condition a little bit, as well as work on my accent and physically. I definitely spend a lot of time stretching. You can’t just step into it because it’s neither me nor a character; that’s a slight adjustment on me; it’s a long journey to get there.”

The interviewer further questioned him, saying that “the way Tommy carries himself and dominates the room is also, I guess.” To which Murphy said, “All of which is again not me; you’ve got to work for it.”

Speaking of Murphy’s accent, the interviewer then asked him whether or not the accent gets easier every year as it must be embedded in his memory. To which Murphy replied, “Yes, but you must never take it for granted as well. You always have to go and work on it and make sure it’s okay and still there.”

