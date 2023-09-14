Cillian Murphy’s journey to becoming Tommy Shelby

During a 2017 interview with The Independent, Cillian Murphy openly discussed his role in Peaky Blinders and how he made the transition into it.

The interviewer asked him, “Is there anything you need to do every year when you return to Peaky Blinders to play Tommy? I don’t mean walking about in a flat cap, but is there anything you can do to ease back into the position, or can you simply go back to it?”

To which the Oppenheimer star replied, “No, it takes a while. I need to get in shape and condition a little bit, as well as work on my accent and physically. I definitely spend a lot of time stretching. You can’t just step into it because it’s neither me nor a character; that’s a slight adjustment on me; it’s a long journey to get there.”

The interviewer further questioned him, saying that “the way Tommy carries himself and dominates the room is also, I guess.” To which Murphy said, “All of which is again not me; you’ve got to work for it.”

Speaking of Murphy’s accent, the interviewer then asked him whether or not the accent gets easier every year as it must be embedded in his memory. To which Murphy replied, “Yes, but you must never take it for granted as well. You always have to go and work on it and make sure it’s okay and still there.”

