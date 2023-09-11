Coco Gauff’s victory at US Open praised by Kate, William’s pal

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her husband Prince William’s close friend, Roger Federer, took a moment to applaud the American teenager Coco Gauff for her remarkable victory in the US Open.

Sharing a photo alongside Coco, Roger expressed his admiration, stating, “Inspirational win @cocogauff.”

He went on to acknowledge, “I’ve been watching your journey (tennis racket emoji) and following you for years. Your dedication and mental fortitude are a tremendous asset to our sport. You shine brighter than ever.”

Prior to this, Coco Gauff staged a remarkable comeback to secure her first-ever Grand Slam title at the US Open. She exhibited tremendous grit on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a thrilling contest that lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes.

This victory marked a fairy-tale transformation in her season’s fortunes.

Coco Gauff’s triumph represents a remarkable turnaround, especially considering her emotional disappointment following a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July.

