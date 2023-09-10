Comedian Sara Pascoe Faces Criticism For Titanic Submarine Quip

Sara Pascoe, the host of The Great British Sewing Bee, has sparked controversy with comments she made about the tragic Titanic submarine disaster that resulted in the loss of five lives.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, the 42-year-old comedian was captured on stage at last month’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she made remarks that many deemed insensitive. In the video, Pascoe expressed, “I found it amusing when those billionaires in the submarine perished, I found it amusing when the submarine exploded and the billionaires drowned, I couldn’t help it.”

Her remarks continued to provoke outrage as she went on to say, “We don’t need to sympathize with billionaires; they don’t sympathize with us. They have the means to solve the world’s problems but choose not to, so it’s comical, it’s comical when they meet their demise.”

She concluded with a provocative comparison, stating, “What I wish for is for the sea to develop a taste for the super-rich, like something out of a horror movie, and begin to claim them one by one in small, one-man-sized tsunamis.”

Sara Pascoe remarked, “Furthermore, it was labeled the Titanic Experience – what did they expect, not to drown? I am fascinated by it; I visited the website to read the description when booking, and it says ‘Once in a lifetime’ – did they deceive?”

The tragic submarine implosion resulted in the loss of British citizens Hamish Harding, who headed a private aviation firm, Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of a conglomerate specializing in chemicals and energy, along with his son Suleman.

The catastrophe also claimed the lives of French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

