Daniel Radcliffe Joins Deadpool 3: Is He the New Wolverine?

Daniel Radcliffe, famed for his portrayal of Harry Potter, is the latest actor rumored to join the cast of Deadpool 3. The film’s storyline is believed to center around the multiverse concept, featuring characters from the Fox-Marvel era.

Speculation about actors from the Fox-Marvel era making appearances in Deadpool 3 has been on the rise, with the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra adding fuel to the multiverse theory.

While Radcliffe is best known as Harry Potter, he has recently explored eccentric roles in smaller projects like “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and “Guns Akimbo.”

If the rumor holds true, Radcliffe’s appearance in Deadpool 3 would mark his most high-profile role since his wizard days. Since Hugh Jackman’s departure as Wolverine in 2017’s “Logan,” Radcliffe’s name has often surfaced as a potential replacement for the iconic mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

