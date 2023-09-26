Advertisement
Danielle Fishel’s Stunning Beauty Shines in Meeting with Her Idol

Danielle Fishel's Stunning Beauty Shines in Meeting with Her Idol (Credit: Getty)

  • Danielle Fishel posts about meeting J. Cole at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
  • She is seen backstage in a white dress with stylish geometric cutouts on the sleeves.
  • Danielle is excited to meet J. Cole and they give each other a hug.
The actress famous for her role as Topanga in Boy Meets World posted on Instagram about the time she unexpectedly met rapper J. Cole.

In a recent post, 43-year-old Danielle Fishel was seen backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. She had her hair styled in loose waves and wore understated makeup, giving her a flawless look.

Danielle flaunted her summer tan in a white dress with stylish geometric cutouts on the sleeves, revealing her toned arms.

She completed the outfit with cream heels, white manicured nails, and a silver clutch, maintaining a coordinated theme.

Danielle was told that J. Cole was approaching her, and she hurried over to meet him. They gave each other a hug, shared their mutual admiration, and Danielle couldn’t contain her excitement.

Danielle captioned the post: “Fangirled over @realcoleworld. Can you blame me?”

“Mannnn that’s how I would fan over you,” replied one of her followers.

One user wrote, “Adorable dress!!!!”

“You look stunning,” said another one.

A fan also wrote: “I swear this queen hasn’t aged!”

