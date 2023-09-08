Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years of prison in rape case

The well-known American actor Danny Masterson has been given a 30-year prison sentence because he was found guilty of raping two women. He’s most famous for being in the TV show That ’70s Show.

He was charged with three counts of forcible rape back in May of this year. It’s said that Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting three women at his home in Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003. These incidents happened while he was working on That ’70s Show.