Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years of prison in rape case

The well-known American actor Danny Masterson has been given a 30-year prison sentence because he was found guilty of raping two women. He’s most famous for being in the TV show That ’70s Show.
He was charged with three counts of forcible rape back in May of this year. It’s said that Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting three women at his home in Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003. These incidents happened while he was working on That ’70s Show.
Based on what the BBC says, Danny Masterson is still saying he didn’t do anything wrong. But the people who are prosecuting him say that he’s not taking responsibility for his actions and is using his status as a well-known Scientologist to avoid it.
During his last court hearing, he didn’t speak at all, and he was given a 30-year prison sentence by Judge Charlaine Olmedo. Before he was sentenced, the survivors of his actions were allowed to read statements in court about how it had affected them. This all happened on September 7th.
For those who don’t know, Danny Masterson was found guilty in a second trial in May of this year. The first jury assigned to the case in 2022 couldn’t make a decision.
According to recent reports from Variety, Danny’s family members, like his wife Bijou Phillips and siblings Alanna, Christopher, and Jordan Masterson, were in the courtroom when the verdict was given. While Danny didn’t say anything, his wife started crying when they announced the verdict.
According to Variety, the judge in charge, Judge Charlaine Olmedo, strongly criticized Danny Masterson for what he did, and she gave him a sentence of 15 years to life for each of the two charges. He has to serve both of these sentences, one after the other.
The judge made it clear that Danny is not the victim in this situation. She said that his actions 20 years ago hurt someone else and were against the law, which is why he’s being punished.
