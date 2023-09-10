Deadpool 3 director worked with nerds to make Wolverine suit

Prince William teaches his kids ‘how to lose well’
The director of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, explained that a committed team of experts played a significant part in creating Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine costume for the highly anticipated movie, making sure it looks just like the one in the comics.
During an interview for his new Netflix series, based on the novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly.
He said, “Like the rest of the world, I’ve waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don’t know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right.”
Earlier this year, pictures from the movie set were leaked, giving us a first look at Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again, along with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.
Jackman first played Wolverine in the 2000 movie X-Men and kept playing the role in several more movies until 2017’s Logan. He’s set to be Wolverine again in the third Deadpool movie, and he’ll be wearing a suit that looks like the one from the comics and the ’90s X-Men animated show.
Levy revealed that the team went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to make sure the suit was perfect. “It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” he continued.
Of the reason most of the movie was shot on location, he said that he and Reynolds “wanted our movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage,” adding that that is how Jackman’s pictures in the costume got leaked in the first place.
“Fortunately,” he added, “it seems global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all’s well that ends well.”
