Deadpool 3 director worked with nerds to make Wolverine suit

Earlier this year, pictures from the movie set were leaked, giving us a first look at Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine again, along with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

Jackman first played Wolverine in the 2000 movie X-Men and kept playing the role in several more movies until 2017’s Logan. He’s set to be Wolverine again in the third Deadpool movie, and he’ll be wearing a suit that looks like the one from the comics and the ’90s X-Men animated show.

Levy revealed that the team went through “multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings” to make sure the suit was perfect. “It also helps that I’m making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project,” he continued.

Of the reason most of the movie was shot on location, he said that he and Reynolds “wanted our movie to be grounded and not feel like a bunch of physical environments filmed on a soundstage,” adding that that is how Jackman’s pictures in the costume got leaked in the first place.

“Fortunately,” he added, “it seems global reaction to those costumes has been overwhelmingly positive, so all’s well that ends well.”

