Deepika Padukone Responds to Rakul Preet Singh’s Praise for Her Impactful Cameo in SRK Film

Jawan has grossed around Rs 72-73 crore in India.

Deepika Padukone’s cameo role is particularly earning high praise.

Celebrities are sharing their positive reviews on social media.

The movie ‘Jawan,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, was released on September 7, and it has already made a significant impact with an impressive opening, grossing around Rs 72-73 crore in India. The film is receiving critical acclaim for its outstanding performances, compelling dialogues, broad appeal, and powerful musical soundtrack.

Deepika Padukone’s cameo role is particularly earning high praise. As positive feedback pours in from the audience, the film is garnering support within the film industry. Celebrities who have seen the movie are sharing their reviews on social media. Rakul Preet Singh recently shared her thoughts, highlighting Deepika’s exceptional cameo, and Deepika has responded with gratitude.

On Friday, September 8, Rakul Preet Singh shared her thoughts about the movie ‘Jawan’ on her Instagram stories. In her review, she gave special recognition to director Atlee, the film’s lead duo Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, as well as Deepika Padukone.

Here’s an excerpt from her post, “I don’t have enough words to explain the emotion of watching jawan!! Just (fire emojis) @atlee47 the world is blown away by your magic @iamsrk bow down sir (folded hands emojis) @nayanthara how gorgeous are you!! Star (red heart emojis) @deepikapadukone your cameo was sooo impactful.. Stunning (heart eyes emoji).”

Deepika Padukone reciprocated Rakul Preet Singh’s heartfelt appreciation by sharing her review on her personal Instagram story, accompanied by a flying kiss sticker as a token of her gratitude.

On the evening of September 7th, director Karan Johar posted a captivating photograph of his dear friend, Shah Rukh Khan, on his Instagram Stories. The image captures Shah Rukh’s enduring charm, featuring him with a serious expression. Karan Johar added a brief yet meaningful caption, affectionately dubbing SRK as the ‘Emperor.’

The film also features a remarkable ensemble of actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and others. Directed by Atlee, the movie has received acclaim not only for its captivating plot but also for the outstanding music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

