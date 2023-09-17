Deepika Padukone Reveals Global Aspirations Beyond Acting

Deepika Padukone is currently receiving acclaim for her cameo in the action thriller “Jawan.”

Deepika Padukone is currently receiving acclaim for her cameo in the action thriller “Jawan.” In this movie directed by Atlee, Deepika stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan, her longtime collaborator from previous successful films. Although her on-screen presence is brief, her performance has been praised for its significance and contribution to the film’s storyline.

Apart from her success in Bollywood, Deepika expanded her horizons by entering Hollywood with the 2017 film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” where she shared the screen with Vin Diesel. However, she hasn’t featured in any Hollywood productions since then. In a recent interview, Deepika talked about how her aspirations on a global scale go beyond her identity as a movie star.

During a recent interview, Padukone provided details about her global aspirations and stressed that she didn’t believe it was necessary to move to a different country or change her accent in order to be embraced internationally.

She expressed, “I have global ambitions, but much of it is being beyond a movie star. There is a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I don’t feel I need to move to another country or speak the way they speak in order to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture and I did it on my own terms.”

Earlier, during the post-release celebration of the film “Jawan,” Deepika Padukone conveyed her thanks to the fans and revealed that her decision to accept the role was influenced by her deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan.

She said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh, and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special, but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

