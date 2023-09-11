Delhi Police Draws Inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ to Promote Helmet Safety

Jawan is an action-packed film directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the silver screen in the action-packed film “Jawan,” directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. This movie isn’t just a box office hit; it’s on its way to creating history.

“Jawan” has not only garnered praise from global audiences but has also received recognition within the film industry, particularly for Atlee’s direction and Shah Rukh Khan’s performance.

Delhi Police, known for their creative methods of raising public awareness, recently used a unique approach to highlight the importance of wearing helmets while driving on the road.

In a recent move, the Delhi Police used their social media handle, X (formerly Twitter), to promote helmet safety in a Shah Rukh Khan-inspired manner. They shared a video clip featuring SRK riding a bike without a helmet and using a dialogue from the film to convey a compelling message about the significance of wearing a helmet while driving for safety reasons, “Ye batao tumhe chahiye kya? Chahiye toh ‘helmet’ (Tell me, what do you need? I need a ‘helmet’).”

The caption in the post reads, “BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN! ((Be it Children, Old or Young, a helmet can save a life!).”

The film “Jawan” features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and more. Notably, this movie marks the Hindi film debut of the renowned South director Atlee Kumar, who is entering the Hindi cinema for the first time. It is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan, with co-production by Gaurav Verma.

BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN,

HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/SAHZpoyjl5 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 10, 2023

The action-packed film was released four days ago, and it’s already achieving remarkable success at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s global popularity is undeniable, as he has a unique talent for drawing large audiences to theaters, a skill matched by only a handful of Indian actors.

The film “Jawan” features prominent roles played by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, which was both directed and written by Atlee.

