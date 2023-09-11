Demi Lovato shocks with the Masked Singer appearance

Cher Returns To The Spotlight: Christmas Album To Release Soon
The unexpected revelation on the latest season of ‘The Masked Singer’ featured Demi Lovato as the inaugural celebrity to remove their mask.
The artist behind the chart-topping song ’29’ took the stage during the season 10 premiere of the show in the persona of Anonymouse. She delivered a powerful rendition of ‘What About Love’ by Heart as part of her promotional efforts for her upcoming album ‘Revamped,’ which reimagines ten of her classic hits with a rock’n’roll twist.
During her performance in disguise, the 31-year-old singer dropped several hints hinting at her true identity.
She said at various points on the show: “When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job. I started working young.
“But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice.
“When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize, I had so much more life to live.
“Now, I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here. It’s about time I stop by.
“You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me.”
Prior to Demi’s unmasking, the panel of judges, consisting of Jenny McCarthy (50), Nicole Scherzinger (45), Ken Jeong (54), and Robin Thicke (46), threw out several notable names to the host, Nick Cannon (42).
These names included Miley Cyrus (30), Alicia Keys (42), and Ariana Grande (30). All the judges, except for Ken, eventually correctly guessed that it was Demi behind the mask, although they had also considered Lady Gaga (37), Kelly Clarkson (41), or Jennifer Hudson (41) as potential contenders.
Following the revelation of her identity, Demi expressed her delight in experiencing the “fun” of being on the show.
She said: “I wanted to do your show because it seemed so fun,’ Demi said. ‘And it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so it’s the best of both worlds.”
Nick asked the panel: “Robin, Jenny, Nicole you guys were spot on, how did you know?”
Jenny answered: “That voice.”
Robin added: “You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.”
Demi said: “’This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart. So thank you. And the energy from this audience is so great!”
