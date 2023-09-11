Demi Lovato shocks with the Masked Singer appearance

The artist behind the chart-topping song ’29’ took the stage during the season 10 premiere of the show in the persona of Anonymouse. She delivered a powerful rendition of ‘What About Love’ by Heart as part of her promotional efforts for her upcoming album ‘Revamped,’ which reimagines ten of her classic hits with a rock’n’roll twist.

During her performance in disguise, the 31-year-old singer dropped several hints hinting at her true identity.

She said at various points on the show: “When I found out that ‘The Masked Singer’ needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job. I started working young.

Advertisement

“But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice.

“When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize, I had so much more life to live.

“Now, I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here. It’s about time I stop by.

“You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me.”