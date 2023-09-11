Dharmendra Flies to the US with Son Sunny Deol for Treatment

Sunny Deol accompanies father Dharmendra to US for medical treatment

Sunny Deol, riding high on the massive success of his latest film, Gadar 2, has reportedly traveled to the United States with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, for medical treatment. According to an India Today report, Sunny Deol has accompanied his father during this trip for his health-related needs.

According to information provided by a source, both Dharmendra and his son Sunny Deol are expected to stay in the United States for approximately 20 days. The source stated, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been having health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to take his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about.”

In the meantime, Sunny Deol’s movie “Gadar 2,” which was released on August 11, has emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film raked in a staggering ₹40 crore on its opening day at the box office. It has also joined the exclusive ₹500 crore club in the domestic market, following in the footsteps of hits like “Baahubali 2” and “Pathaan.” During its initial week, “Gadar 2” grossed ₹284.63 crore, followed by ₹134.47 crore in the second week, and ₹63.35 crore in the third week. This movie is the sequel to the original “Gadar,” where Sunny Deol portrayed the character of Tara Singh, a truck driver, and Ameesha Patel played the role of his wife, Sakeena.

The cast and crew of the movie Gadar 2 recently threw a lavish celebration to mark the film’s resounding success. Dharmendra, a prominent figure from the film, also graced the event in a lively short gray kurta paired with denim pants and a cap. Prior to this, he had taken to his social media account to post a short video from a recent screening of the film. The video captured an enthusiastic response from fans, who spontaneously started dancing during the closing credits. In his post, Dharmendra expressed his gratitude, saying, “I appreciate all of you for the tremendous love you’ve shown… Gadar (folded hands emoji).” The video featured a multitude of fans joyfully dancing to the Gadar 2 song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” after watching the film.

Recently, Dharmendra appeared in Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where he shared the screen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. This film, in which Dharmendra portrayed the role of Ranveer’s grandfather, hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

