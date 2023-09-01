Dharmendra’s Mother Taught Him Empathy Through House Help’s Response

Dharmendra once abused his house help.

Sunny Deol recently shared a revealing anecdote about his childhood, where he disclosed that his mother had once arranged for a household servant to confront him after he had displayed anger and mistreated the servant.

Additionally, he reminisced about his upbringing under his grandmother’s care, emphasizing the significant impact she had on his life. Sunny shared these personal insights during an interview on The Ranveer Show, where he discussed his childhood experiences and influences.

Reflecting on his childhood, Sunny also shared that it was filled with joy, and he would frequently engage in playful activities. Whenever he returned home after playing, his mother would reprimand him physically, a common practice for children of that generation who faced similar consequences for getting injured during playtime.

“Dadi has had such a great influence on me. She was such a giving woman. She’d easily scold her own if they were wrong. I remember, one time my father got angry at the servant and abused him. Biji heard this, and she was furious. She called the servant over and told him ‘Tu bhi gali de (abuse him in return)’. That’s the kind of person she was. She’dnever let go a wrong just because one of her own did it. These are the people I grew up around; my grandfather, my granny, my mom. I always say that a child is the output of where you grow, what your family is all about.”

When asked about whether his father had ever reprimanded him, Sunny remembered an incident where Dharmendra administered a single slap. “I had three fingers stamped on my face, because that’s how big my face was at the time… Like any other child, I did naughty things. One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face. Later he was so sorry, Biji and mom got angry at him again.” He mentioned that his father was consistently occupied and used to labor in three shifts.

Sunny Deol’s most recent film, Gadar 2, is in a fierce competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Under the direction of Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 hit theaters last month and is steadily approaching the impressive milestone of earning ₹500 crore in domestic box office collections.

