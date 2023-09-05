Diana Ross led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to honor Beyonce.

Diana Ross, the renowned Motown legend at 79 years old, took center stage in Inglewood on Monday night (04.09.23) during her ‘Renaissance Tour’ stop at SoFi Stadium. She led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to honor Beyonce, who was celebrating her 42nd birthday in style.

Beyonce went on to thank Diana after excitedly hopping around for “opening the doors for me”.

She said: “Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross.

“I would not be me without you.

Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace.

“Thank you for opening the doors for me.”

Diana replied: “You sang Happy Birthday for me, so I wanted to sing it for you.”

Beyonce then said: “Give it up for The Queen.”

