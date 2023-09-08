Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Plans to ‘Animal’ Teaser on Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday?

Animal is a gangster drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Animal is set to release on December 1, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

After ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ Ranbir Kapoor Prepares for His Most High-Octane Film Yet: ‘Animal,’ Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This Gangster Drama, Also Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna, Is in Post-Production and Set to Release on December 1, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

A source Reveals that the ‘Animal’ Team, Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Will Launch a 2-Month-Long Promotional Campaign Starting on September 28, Coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday.

According to an insider familiar with the project, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently in the process of creating a teaser, with plans to unveil it on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The teaser is still a work in progress, with a rough cut already finalized and undergoing post-production refinement. If everything goes as planned, the team aims to surprise fans with an impressive teaser on Ranbir’s birthday,” shared a source close to the project’s development.

However, this plan is subject to change based on the post-production team’s delivery as well. “If not for a teaser, the idea is definitely to bring out some other asset like a poster, motion poster or something else none would expect, The source mentioned that the ‘Animal’ campaign will initiate on Ranbir’s birthday, and thereafter, it will feature regular releases of promotional materials leading up to the film’s premiere on December 1.

In June, the Animal Team teased a pre-teaser hinting at an upcoming teaser release, and the much-anticipated moment for fans appears to be approaching. According to insiders, ‘Animal’ is set to showcase Ranbir Kapoor in an entirely new and rugged gangster persona with intriguing psychological elements. The forthcoming teaser might provide a sneak peek into the film’s essence. ‘Animal’ marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial venture in Hindi cinema, following the 2019 blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh.’

