DJ Khaled Credits Golf for Weight Loss and Cleansing

Music producer DJ Khaled has attributed his recent weight loss, shedding 30 pounds, to a rather unexpected source: golf. He revealed that incorporating golf into his daily routine has been instrumental in his fitness journey, bringing him from 293 pounds to 263.

The 47-year-old artist shared with Us Weekly that golf allows him to multitask, as he can answer emails or take calls while enjoying the outdoor experience. He emphasized the pleasure of being surrounded by nature and the sun, describing it as a cleansing experience, akin to “going in the ocean without going in the ocean.”

DJ Khaled typically plays “nine holes or 18 holes” as part of his exercise routine. Additionally, he cherishes the quality time spent with his sons, Asahd and Aalam, aged 6 and 3, respectively, whom he shares with his wife, Nicole Tuck. His sons share his love for golf, and playing together is a beautiful bonding experience for the family on weekends and holidays.

