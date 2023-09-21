Actor and model Faryal Mehmood shared her experiences of facing suspension from several schools due to her assertive temperament.

During a recent interview on a private news channel, she disclosed the reasons behind her expulsion from multiple educational institutions in her early schooling years. Despite these challenges, Faryal Mehmood remarkably attended a total of 13 different schools to successfully complete her education up to the 12th grade.

She told host Momin Saqib that it wasn’t always the case but she got suspended from two schools due to her aggressive nature because she used to fight a lot.

“I used to hit people and this one time I broke a girl’s ribs,” she divulged.

The actress continued, “I was very young and I knew how to fight. So I just fought and it went to another level. I kicked her here [pointing with her hand] and it broke her ribs and then I got suspended.”

“But that was only one time.”

“Another time also I had to change the school because of a similar incident but other than that it was due to frequent travelling and moving between cities,” Faryal explained.

