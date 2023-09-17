Advertisement
Drake in hot water for using Halle Berry's image without consent

Articles
Drake in hot water for using Halle Berry's image without consent

  • Halle Berry took to Instagram to address Drake using her image to promote his new track.
  • She slammed the rapper by saying that she has to be the bigger person.
  • The track with SZA is now out on Youtube.
Just a few days ago, Drake posted a picture of Halle Berry to tease his new song with SZA called “Slime You Out.” The fans love the song, but Halle Berry wasn’t happy about it.

She didn’t give permission for her picture to be used this way. This week, she went on Instagram to talk about it.

Halle Berry, who is 57 years old, shared a message on Instagram saying she was disappointed. She posted a quote that basically means sometimes you have to be the bigger person, even if you’re a woman.

In response to a fan’s inquiry about her thoughts on Drake’s use of her photo, Berry replied, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Drake hasn’t said anything publicly about Halle Berry’s complaints yet. So, it’s uncertain how this controversy will develop. It will be intriguing to hear what the rapper has to say about it.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

More about Slime You Out and Drake’s upcoming album

“Slime You Out” is the debut single from Drake’s forthcoming album titled “For All the Dogs.” The album boasts distinctive artwork, featuring an illustration of a dog with red eyes, which was drawn by Drake’s 6-year-old son, Adonis. This new album, “For All the Dogs,” follows Drake’s two releases in 2022: “Honestly, Nevermind” and his joint project with 21 Savage, called “Her Loss.”

