‘Dream Scenario’: Nicolas Cage’s Highly Praised Film Releases First Trailer

“Dream Scenario” is a dark comedy film written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, starring Nicolas Cage.

The film stars Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, and Kate Berlant.

The initial trailer has been released for the upcoming dark comedy “Dream Scenario,” helmed and written by Kristoffer Borgli.

In the movie, Nicolas Cage portrays a college professor who mysteriously begins to feature in the dreams of unknown individuals, leading to sudden fame.

However, the situation takes a sinister twist as the images of him appearing in people’s dreams become horrifying.

Within the trailer, Paul Matthews, portrayed by Nicolas Cage, wrestles with his recently acquired fame, encountering a mix of admiration and animosity from the public. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, and Kate Berlant.

Ari Aster, known for directing “Beau Is Afraid” and a key figure at A24, joins as one of the producers for “Dream Scenario,” alongside Nicolas Cage, Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone, and Jacob Jaffke.

The film garnered notice at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned favorable reviews praising Nicolas Cage‘s committed performance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was described as “gleefully dark social satire, which savagely skewers our click-driven world of insta-celebrities and cancel-culture righteousness”.

The chief film critic of Variety, Peter Debruge, penned “the whole film could be [Borgli’s] take on social media – the way viral celebrities and memes invade the minds of millions of people at once, amusing us for a time, only to be rejected and potentially even reviled when their 15 minutes are up.”

“In an uncommonly low-key performance, Cage humanizes that experience and gives us much to think about,” he added.

