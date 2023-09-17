Drew Barrymore’s talk show return met with backlash

Selena Gomez Reunites with Taylor Swift Post MTV VMAs 2023
Drew Barrymore recently made news because of her decision to restart her talk show during a writers’ strike. People criticized her for this, and she later apologized on social media, explaining why she did it.
However, her apology video has been removed from her Instagram, and you can’t find it there anymore.
Six days after announcing the comeback of her show, Drew Barrymore posted a sincere video on her personal Instagram. In the video, she explained why she decided to restart “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
She did this on September 15, 2023, because many people were upset with her for continuing the show when there were strikes happening in Hollywood. These strikes had a lot of people supporting them, and some even protested during one of her show recordings.
In the emotional video, Barrymore openly acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, conveying, “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay.” She expressed her sincere desire to take full responsibility for her actions rather than relying on public relations strategies. With tears in her eyes, she extended her apologies to the affected writers and unions, fully comprehending the complexity of the matter.
Drew Barrymore shared why she decided to keep filming her show despite criticism. She mentioned that the show started during the COVID-19 pandemic and was important during tough times. She wanted to support not only herself but also the livelihoods of others. Her goal was to create a show that could help people no matter what was happening outside.
She made a heartfelt video about this, but it’s now deleted, which suggests some confusion about her decision to talk about it publicly.
