Drew Barrymore’s talk show return met with backlash

Six days after announcing the comeback of her show, Drew Barrymore posted a sincere video on her personal Instagram. In the video, she explained why she decided to restart “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Advertisement

She did this on September 15, 2023, because many people were upset with her for continuing the show when there were strikes happening in Hollywood. These strikes had a lot of people supporting them, and some even protested during one of her show recordings.

In the emotional video, Barrymore openly acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, conveying, “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay.” She expressed her sincere desire to take full responsibility for her actions rather than relying on public relations strategies. With tears in her eyes, she extended her apologies to the affected writers and unions, fully comprehending the complexity of the matter.