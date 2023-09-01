Dua Lipa Enjoys Shopping Date with Romain Gavras

Pop sensation Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, recently embarked on a delightful shopping adventure in Ibiza, accompanied by Dua’s parents, Anesa and Dukagjin. The couple, who have been dating since earlier this year, explored the charming streets of Dalt Vila, showcasing their stylish flair.

Dua, dressed in a chic sequined cami top and loose-fitting jeans, radiated effortless beauty with her makeup-free look. She completed her ensemble with a trendy woven straw bag, epitomizing summertime fashion.

After indulging in some retail therapy, the group savored a leisurely lunch at Casa Jondal, a testament to their close-knit family bond. This outing wasn’t the first time Romain had met Dua’s parents, underscoring the seriousness of their relationship.

The 28-year-old singer, who is the eldest of three children in her family, often shares glimpses of her intimate moments with her parents on social media. Her relationship with Romain has been blossoming, and they were first linked in March when they were seen holding hands at the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. According to insiders, the couple has been quietly getting to know each other for several months, sharing common interests and enjoying each other’s company.

