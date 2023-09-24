Ducky Bhai and Aroob’s Eye Infection Sparks Concern Among Fans

Ducky Bhai is a popular Pakistani YouTuber and social media personality.

Both Ducky Bhai and his wife Aroob Jatoi have disclosed that they are currently dealing with a viral eye infection.

He shared his eye infection struggles on social media and expressed hope for a quick recovery.

Ducky Bhai, whose real name is Saad Ur Rehman, is a popular Pakistani YouTuber and social media personality. He has a sizable following on YouTube and other social media platforms.

In recent news, Ducky Bhai, and his wife Aroob Jatoi have both disclosed that they are currently dealing with a viral eye infection.

This has garnered significant attention from their fans and the online community.

He took to his social media accounts to share that he’s dealing with the eye infection.

He expressed his hope for a quick recovery and thanked his followers for their well wishes and support during this time. Similarly, Aroob Jatoi also informed her followers about her eye infection.

