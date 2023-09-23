Ducky Bhai Opens Up About Threats and Assault

Saad Rehman is known as Ducky Bhai.

He is a Pakistani YouTuber with 5.7 million subscribers.

He has been in numerous fights, with some even coming to his home to attack him.

Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, is a highly renowned Pakistani YouTuber boasting about 5.7 million subscribers.

He gained fame through his distinct roasting videos, and his official YouTube channel is named “Ducky Bhai.”

Recently, he has also started daily life vlogging, showcasing his luxurious lifestyle, which is being well-received by his fans.

Recently, a video of Saad Rehman has been circulating on social media where he shared his experiences of being physically assaulted and threatened.

He mentioned that he’s been in numerous fights, with some even coming to his home to attack him. Saad also revealed that he had to apologize to someone in a video, with the promise that it would remain private, but it was leaked. He explained that he didn’t want his parents to find out about his involvement in fights, which is why he apologized.

Ducky Bhai mentioned, “My parents didn’t know that I was indulged in such kind of fights, I could have made a public drama out of my fights but I didn’t because I wanted to hide it from parents. Although, I couldn’t do anything when Shaam Idrees called my father, that’s why my fight with him escalated, had he called me, I could have handled it my self. Once I was beaten up, once my friend saved me and once I apologized, I did not talk about this before, I am telling you this on your podcast “.

He mentioned that he had once shared a video of a TikTok user, who later came to his place and didn’t accept his apology, resulting in a severe physical altercation. He explained that he had been involved in three significant clashes with TikTok personalities.

