Dumbledore actor in ‘Harry Potter’, Michael Gambon dies age 82

Michael Gambon, renowned for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the “Harry Potter” films, passed away at the age of 82 due to a case of pneumonia, as confirmed in a statement released by his family through PA Media news agency on Thursday.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement issued by his publicist Clair Dobbs said, according to PA.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Michael Gambon was famous for acting in many movies, TV shows, and on the radio. One of his most famous roles was as a detective with a skin condition in a popular TV series called “The Singing Detective” from the 1980s.

He was a very talented actor and was considered one of the best of his generation. He was born in Cabra, Dublin, but he moved to London when he was a child. He grew up in a neighborhood in London where many people had come from Ireland. His first job was working as an apprentice to learn how to make tools. He really liked old guns, clocks, and classic cars, and this interest stayed with him throughout his life.

