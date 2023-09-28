Dumbledore actor in ‘Harry Potter’, Michael Gambon dies age 82

Michael Gambon, renowned for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the “Harry Potter” films, passed away at the age of 82 due to a case of pneumonia, as confirmed in a statement released by his family through PA Media news agency on Thursday.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement issued by his publicist Clair Dobbs said, according to PA.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

