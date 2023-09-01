Dwayne Johnson & Oprah Winfrey Launch Maui Wildfire Fund

Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey have teamed up to establish ‘The People Fund of Maui,’ aimed at aiding those affected by the wildfires on the island. With an initial contribution of $10 million, the fund will directly support individuals and families impacted by the disaster. The relief effort is focused on Lahaina and Kula, offering a monthly assistance of $1,200 to adults (18+) residing in the affected regions.

Expressing her commitment to the cause, Oprah Winfrey mentioned that the fund was born out of conversations with fire-affected community members who emphasized the need for financial aid during the rebuilding phase. Dwayne Johnson echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strength and unity of the Maui community even in challenging times.

The creation of the fund was carried out in collaboration with local leaders, including Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla, Keali’i Reichel, Archie Kalepa, and Jason Momoa. Johnson expressed gratitude for the support of first responders, local organizations, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to address the crisis.

The initiative encourages additional contributions to provide ongoing support to the affected individuals and families in Maui. Through this joint effort, Johnson and Winfrey aim to assist the community as it navigates the path to recovery and rebuilding.

