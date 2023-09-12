Dwayne Johnson suspended from NBCUniversal studio group

Lorne Michaels, who’s known for making famous comedy shows like Saturday Night Live, is facing a problem he didn’t expect.

The company he runs, Broadway Video, has been stopped by NBCUniversal. This means his funny TV shows won’t be coming back for a while, and fans have to wait longer to see them again.

The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, has been affected by the writers’ strike. NBCUniversal has suspended its deals with Seven Bucks Productions, which could impact the company’s upcoming projects.

Universal Studio Group has asked its writing and producing partners to continue working on non-writing tasks during the labor dispute. Those who agreed to this arrangement are continuing their work, while those who declined or finished production are facing suspension.

Universal Studio Group’s suspension of non-writing producers is having a ripple effect across the entertainment industry.

Some of the most high-profile deals, such as Lorne Michaels’ “Saturday Night Live” and Dwayne Johnson’s film projects, are being affected.

