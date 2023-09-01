- Ellie Goulding faces a harrowing incident during her performance at the Victorious Festival.
- The 36-year-old singer can be seen recoiling and cursing into the microphone.
- This incident is a clear example of the dangers that can happen during live shows.
Ellie Goulding had a scary experience while performing at the Victorious Festival in the UK. While she was dancing near the stage, there was a sudden burst of fire that came too close to her face.
In a video of the incident, you can see Ellie, who is 36 years old, reacting with surprise and saying some strong words into the microphone. But she quickly got herself together and continued singing on the other side of the stage.
Fortunately, Ellie Goulding escaped unharmed from this dangerous mishap. After the incident, she took to Instagram in a now-expired story to reassure her fans, stating, “To those asking, I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you, thank you x.”
This incident is a clear example of the dangers that can happen during live shows, making people worried about how concerts are kept safe.
What happened to Goulding is becoming more common at concerts, where unexpected things happen. For example, just last month, Drake got hit by a cellphone thrown by someone in the crowd while he was performing. This kind of thing has also happened to other artists, including female singers like Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max.
Even well-known artists like Pink, Kid Cudi, and Steve Lacy have had similar incidents with objects thrown by fans. Experts in concert security say it’s important to keep things orderly and safe at concert venues.
