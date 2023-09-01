Ellie Goulding faces a harrowing incident during her performance at the Victorious Festival.

The 36-year-old singer can be seen recoiling and cursing into the microphone.

Ellie Goulding had a scary experience while performing at the Victorious Festival in the UK. While she was dancing near the stage, there was a sudden burst of fire that came too close to her face.

In a video of the incident, you can see Ellie, who is 36 years old, reacting with surprise and saying some strong words into the microphone. But she quickly got herself together and continued singing on the other side of the stage.

Fortunately, Ellie Goulding escaped unharmed from this dangerous mishap. After the incident, she took to Instagram in a now-expired story to reassure her fans, stating, “To those asking, I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you, thank you x.”