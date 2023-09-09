Advertisement
Emily Ratajkowski refuses to follow fashion rules

Emily Ratajkowski used to find fashion intimidating until she discovered that there were no boundaries that couldn’t be pushed.

In her earlier years, the 32-year-old model and actress hesitated to explore different styles due to self-consciousness. However, with age came the realization that she had been adhering to self-imposed fashion rules that had no real basis.

In an interview to Vogue, she said: “I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn’t understand.

“The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I’m less afraid of risk.”

Emily’s prominence in the fashion industry is on the rise, and she has recently collaborated with AG Denim to introduce the EmRata X AG collection, comprising 21 pieces. This collection includes various denim pieces, a faux leather trench coat, a brown cargo miniskirt paired with a matching cropped blazer, and a selection of turtlenecks.

Revealing her goals for the collection, the ‘Gone Girl’ star said: “These are things that I just wish I had. I do love denim, a lot, and being able to create my ideal pair of jeans and my ideal jean jacket was just selfishly really great because now they exist in my closet.

“I wanted a grown-up denim situation.”

When Selena Gomez hinted at what will make her leave acting in Hollywood
When Selena Gomez hinted at what will make her leave acting in Hollywood

Selena Gomez, in an exclusive podcast interview, hints at marriage and motherhood....

