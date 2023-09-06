Ethan & Maya Hawke Open Up About Family, Filmmaking, & Fame

Ethan and his daughter Maya Hawke found themselves caught in a rainy New York City day, seeking refuge from the downpour in a cozy Chelsea restaurant.

This father-daughter pair, both well-known figures in the art-house cinema world, offer an intimate glimpse into their lives.

Maya Hawke, famous for her role in Stranger Things, shared an amusing anecdote about trying to address her father as ‘Ethan’ while working on their new film, Wildcat.

She initially believed it would convey professionalism but soon realized it was more distracting than expected.

“I began using his name, ‘Ethan,’ to appear more professional,” she detailed. “Then I realized it was actually confusing for people. They’d wonder why I was doing that. So, for the most part, I called him Dad.”

Ethan Hawke humorously clarified that Wildcat was entirely Maya’s idea.

He joked, “In simple terms, I’m a nepo dad! And I’m not ashamed of it.”

Maya’s response hinted at her concern about how such a statement might be perceived.

Indeed, the topic of “nepo babies,” referring to the children of celebrities and the privileges they might enjoy, has recently been a focus on the internet.

Maya admits, “I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” despite also being a producer on the project.

She acknowledges the lack of nuance on the internet but emphasizes the deep bond she shares with her father.

Maya states, “My dad has been a significant teacher for me, and we want to collaborate. We enjoy each other’s company.”

Hawke playfully dubs their family as ‘the uneventful, indie Kardashians.’ Their dynamic lacks any hint of a stereotypical scenario where a 20-something is embarrassed by her famous father.

Perhaps it’s because her father, Ethan Hawke, has exuded an artistic coolness since the ’90s, counts Pedro Pascal and Gwyneth Paltrow as friends, and isn’t shy about publicly flirting with Rihanna courtside at Madison Square Garden. It’s worth noting that Wildcat is a far cry from the mainstream blockbuster appeal of a movie like Barbie.

This independent production is a low-budget 1950s period piece, meticulously filmed in just 25 days amidst the picturesque backdrop of Kentucky.

