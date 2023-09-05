Ex-gf of Prince Harry performs incredible dance in viral video

Prince Harry’s ex-gf, Cressida Bonas, has showcased her impressive dancing skills, just a day after a dance video featuring the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle went viral on social media.

Cressida took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen dancing on the beach.

In the video, Cressida displayed her dance moves to the tune of “Little Things” by singer Adrián Berenguer.

Her post came shortly after a romantic dance clip of Meghan and Harry, filmed in a private box at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in California, gained widespread attention on social media.

The video of the royal couple dancing was originally posted by Eugenia Garavani on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert.”

Meghan and Harry enjoyed a night out at the concert last Friday, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also in attendance, as they watched the performance from a private box.

