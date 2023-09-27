Fahad Mustafa Accuses “YouTubers, bloggers” for polluting industry

Fahad Mustafa spoke openly about bloggers and YouTubers.

Pakistani actor and producer Fahad Mustafa spoke openly about his concerns on the impact of bloggers and YouTubers on the entertainment business during an interview with Vasay Chaudhry on Gup Shab. Fahad was unapologetic in his assertion that celebrities are reluctant to conduct interviews these days.

Fahad discussed his thoughts on interviews and the function of bloggers and YouTubers in the entertainment industry throughout the discussion. He noted that, in his opinion, celebrities today exercise great caution while conducting interviews, since certain content makers have a propensity to sensationalize and misinterpret their words in order to produce content for their platforms.

He stated, “I believe that interviews should not be given. “It is not about the person conducting the interview, not even their desire. There are a lot of YouTubers and bloggers that, like parasites, watch everything while deciding what stuff to choose and choose because it is their line of work. Because this is what sells for the poor souls.”

The celebrity then stated “How will it effect them if I say something good? If I say anything bizarre, they’ll print it with a bizarre headline. This is what they do. He continued by voicing his worries that this strategy has had a negative effect on the entertainment sector. Fahad said, “I believe there are six to seven such individuals as a result of whom the industry has become quite polluted, things are quite bad.”

Fahad said, “Your actors are scared, your people don’t want to say anything,” as if to put the last nail in the coffin. This doesn’t seem like a healthy setting to me. In the name of tolerance, you have really become extremely intolerant.

Fahad’s remarks have prompted conversations among fans and in the entertainment business, bringing attention to the continuing argument about how bloggers, YouTubers, and social media influencers affect public opinions and the careers of superstars.

Conversations like the one Fahad started shed light on the difficulties and complexity that come with the rising impact of online content makers as the entertainment business continues to change and adapt to the digital era. The discussion about preserving a safe and open atmosphere for public leaders and artists is still active and crucial.

