Fahad Mustafa reveals the reason behind not doing television dramas

Fahad Mustafa has been asked why he is not doing dramas.

He says he is afraid of working on television dramas.

He says they have tantrums and are not easy to get along with.

Fahad Mustafa is a talented Pakistani actor, host, and producer known for his roles in popular projects like “Na Maloom Afraad,” “Actor In Law,” “Quaid E Azam Zindabad,” “Load Wedding,” and TV dramas like “Kankar,” “Main Abdul Qadir Hoon,” “Main Chaand Si,” and “Dusri Biwi.”

He gained immense popularity as the host of the game show “Jeeto Pakistan” and is also a successful producer. Although his drama “Mayi Ri” is doing well in terms of ratings and viewership, it has faced criticism for its unique storyline.

Recently, Fahad Mustafa shared his reasons for not taking on more television drama roles.

Fahad was asked, “which actress will you not work with or think before working? . He said, “people have been asking me, why am I not doing dramas? There is a reason for that, and let me tell you why I am afraid of doing the television dramas? Well, I have worked with Vasay Chaudhary, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed who are stars already, it is easy to work with stars, there is a reason why they are all stars because they don’t have tantrums, they are easy to work with. In Pakistani industry, young people are difficult to work with, we never saw vanity vans, we used to sit together in one room but now you can’t sit easily with new people and talk to them. I am not talking about their craft, it’s that you cannot get along with them”.

