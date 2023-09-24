Fahad Mustafa Reveals Why He Stopped Acting

Fahad Mustafa shared his reasons for taking a break from acting.

Mustafa praised the ease of working with these established stars.

The actor stressed the importance of a harmonious working environment.

Advertisement

Actor and producer Fahad Mustafa, appearing on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show ‘Gup Shab,’ discussed his decision to take a break from acting. The ‘Mein Abdul Kadir Hoon’ actor expressed his nostalgia for working alongside renowned figures like Vasay Chaudhry, Humayun Saeed, and Mahira Khan, and mentioned the challenges of collaborating with today’s young actors.

“I’ve worked with Vasay, Humayun, Mehwish, Mahira Khan, who have all risen to stardom now. Working with them is a breeze, and there’s a reason they’re all stars. I believe it’s incredibly smooth working with them. However, when I observe today’s young actors, it’s tough to collaborate with them. I’m not critiquing their talent; I’m simply addressing the challenge of getting along on set,” noted the ‘Actor in Law’ actor. He further elaborated, “We didn’t experience any egos on set. We could all sit together in a room and bond. When it becomes incredibly difficult to share a room during a shoot, it becomes challenging to collaborate. This is my greatest concern.”

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa has appeared in various hit dramas and films, including Mein Abdul Qadir Hoon, Kankar, Meray Saeein, Na Maloom Afraad, Actor in Law, and Load Wedding.

Also Read Fahad Mustafa reveals the reason behind not doing television dramas Fahad Mustafa has been asked why he is not doing dramas. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.