Fans Wonder Why Umair Jaswal & Sana Javed Missed Family Wedding

Sana Javed is a well-known actress in the drama world, while Umair Jaswal is a star in the music world. In a small ceremony in 2021, they were married, much to the delight of their admirers. Although they tend to be solitary individuals, they enjoy sharing memories and photos from their vacations and family gatherings. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing them together because they look great together.

Recently, a star-studded wedding took place in Islamabad for Umair Jaswal’s brother. At the wedding reception, celebrities such Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt, Hania Aamir, and others could be seen dancing and enjoying themselves. Even though many celebrities attended the wedding celebration, two significant family members appeared to be absent.

Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed did not attend the wedding. Sana teased her new drama Sukoon, but she remained mute about the wedding, and Umair likewise remained silent over missing his brother’s nuptials.

The following are queries that viewers had regarding the absence of their favorite couple:

