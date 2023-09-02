Farhan Akhtar Exits Aamir Khan’s Sports Film “Champions” for a Specific Reason

Farhan Akhtar has left Aamir Khan’s film Champions.

The film was supposed to start filming in October 2023.

Farhan is busy with the pre-production of Don 3.

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar is undeniably one of the most versatile talents in the Bollywood industry. He wears multiple creative hats, including acting, singing, writing, directing, and producing.

Over recent years, he has primarily concentrated on his acting career, appearing in movies such as “Toofan” and “The Sky Is Pink.” Additionally, there were plans for him to collaborate with Aamir Khan on a film.

As reported, Farhan Akhtar has departed from Aamir Khan’s sports drama film “Champions.” Farhan was initially set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports dramedy “Campeones.” Originally scheduled to commence filming in October of this year, the production start date has been postponed to January 2024 due to the need to finalize the cast with a few more actors.

In light of this scheduling change, Farhan has announced his commitment to “Don 3” and the pre-production work that will keep him occupied next year. Consequently, Farhan personally reached out to Aamir Khan to inform him of his decision to step away from the project.

“Campeones” is inspired by the true story of the Aderes team from Valencia, which was composed of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Over 15 years, the team achieved an impressive feat by winning 12 Spanish championships. Aamir Khan is now planning to adapt this inspirational tale to an Indian context. This project follows his previous film, “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which was a remake of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump.”

Farhan Akhtar, who previously remade Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film “Don” with Shah Rukh Khan, witnessed both critical acclaim and commercial success. This success led to the sequel, “Don 2.” After more than a decade of anticipation, Farhan recently announced “Don 3,” with a significant change—Ranveer Singh is now stepping into the lead role instead of SRK. The team unveiled a logo and teaser featuring Ranveer.

Advertisement

Filming is scheduled to begin in mid-2024, with the film expected to hit theaters in 2025. There have also been reports suggesting that Kiara Advani may take on the role of Roma, previously played by Priyanka Chopra in the earlier films.

Also Read Anurag Kashyap Shares Thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif’s Acting Skills Kashyap considers Katrina Kaif a marketing genius. Kashyap calls Ranbir Kapoor a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.