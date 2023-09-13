Farhan Saeed & Humaima Malick To Release Catchy Single ‘Kadi Kadi’

Farhan Saeed is gearing up for a collaboration with Humaima Malick.

The music maestro has shared a striking poster for the song.

“Kadi Kadi” is set to premiere on major streaming platforms soon.

Pakistani music sensation Farhan Saeed is gearing up for a remarkable collaboration, this time alongside actress Humaima Malick.

Renowned for his iconic track “Sajni,” the 38-year-old music maestro is eager for his fans to enjoy his latest creation, a single titled “Kadi Kadi,” featuring Malick in its music video.

The actor from “Suno Chanda” has also shared the song’s poster, which resembles a stunning snapshot from the soon-to-be-released music video, anticipated to make a significant impact upon its launch.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, “Kadi Kadi” is scheduled to premiere across all major streaming platforms tomorrow, with the song’s teaser already available on YouTube. In the music arena, Saeed’s repertoire has recently expanded with numerous chart-toppers, including “Koi Rokay Na Mujhe,” “Rab Rakha,” “Dekh Tera Kya/Latthay Di Chaadar,” “Thodi Der,” “Dil Hua Panchi,” “Musafir,” “Haari Haari,” “Suno Chanda,” “Baliyay,” “Pyaar Sufiyana,” and “Na Cher Malangaan Nu.”

Meanwhile, Malick has been relishing the extraordinary success of Bilal Lashari’s film, “The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

