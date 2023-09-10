Faryal Mehmood recently participated as a guest on Momin Saqib’s live-audience talk show, Had Kar Di. During the interview, Faryal discussed her experiences in the Pakistani television and film industry and provided updates on her life since her last appearance in the drama Raqeeb Se in 2021.

In response to a question about her previous statement regarding men in the industry having questionable intentions and behaving inappropriately, Faryal clarified her stance. She pointed out that her subsequent experiences had taught her that such behavior is not limited to the entertainment industry and is a global issue among men.

The host agreed, acknowledging that misconduct by men is a widespread problem, not confined to a specific industry or location. Faryal then highlighted a positive change she observed in male actors in Pakistan since the #MeToo Movement. She noted that they now treat their colleagues with more respect and affection, which has led to a significant improvement in their behavior.

Faryal also expressed her opinion about living in a manipulative society, reflecting on her childhood aggression. She shared an anecdote about a physical fight during her school years that resulted in her breaking a peer’s ribs. She admitted to having anger-management issues as a child and mentioned that she now channels her aggression through her intellect. She emphasized the need to use one’s mind and cleverness when dealing with manipulative forces in Pakistani society, which she finds more draining.

Throughout the show, Faryal and Momin displayed excellent chemistry, engaging in open discussions and sharing lighthearted jokes. Their camaraderie was evident, and Faryal and Momin, who previously acted together in the drama serial Be Adab, have maintained a strong bond.

