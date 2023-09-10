Faryal Mehmood Shares Why She Was Kicked Out Of Several Schools

During her appearance on Momin Saqib’s show ‘Had Kar Di,’ Faryal Mehmood candidly discussed her tumultuous school years, sharing how her aggressive behavior led to her being expelled from multiple schools even before she reached the 12th grade. She recounted, “I used to hit people a lot,” and recalled a specific incident where her actions took a serious turn: “One time I broke a girl’s ribs.”

Reflecting on her youthful struggles with aggression, Faryal Mehmood explained, “I was very young and I knew how to fight. So I just fought, and it escalated to another level. I kicked her, and her ribs got broken, which resulted in my suspension.”

Amid the conversation, the ‘Laal Ishq’ actress also playfully considered alternative career paths, humorously suggesting, “I think I can accomplish huge heists because I’m a good actor… So I can manipulate anyone and use them.”

Also Read Faryal Mehmood captivates attention with her recent pictures Faryal Mehmood is a popular Lollywood actress. She is causing a sensation...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.