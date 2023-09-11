Fatima Effendi Celebrates her Son’s Birthday

Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are the most beloved couples in the showbiz industry.

Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in the showbiz industry. They have both built successful careers on their own and as parents, they cherish their two adorable sons, Almir and Mahbir. Throughout their careers, they’ve taken on various roles, and their fans have been by their side since the very beginning of their journey in the entertainment world.

Fatima has expanded her career beyond acting and now operates a YouTube channel. Through this platform, she consistently shares exciting updates about her professional endeavors and family life with her dedicated fanbase.

On the other hand, Kanwar manages a restaurant business and is a devoted father to their children. Recently, they celebrated the birthdays of their sons, Almir and Mahbir, with a vibrant and joyful party, making it a memorable occasion for their family and friends.

