Fukrey 3 Releases First Track ‘Ve Fukrey’ with Stellar Dance Moves

Fukrey 3 features the original star cast, except for Ali Fazal.

The trailer has received positive reactions from the audience.

The first song from the film, titled “Ve Fukrey,” has also been released.

This is indeed a bustling and promising period with several intriguing projects scheduled for release. Following the immense success of the first two films, the Fukrey franchise is returning with its third installment, titled Fukrey 3.

The movie features the original star cast, except for Ali Fazal, with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi playing crucial roles. The trailer for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s direction has heightened anticipation, and to add to the excitement, the filmmakers have released the first song from the film, titled “Ve Fukrey.”

On September 11, the Fukrey 3 team unveiled the film’s inaugural track, titled “Ve Fukre.” This joyful song is performed by Dev Negi, Romy, and Asees Kaur, with lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed and music composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The vibrant enthusiasm displayed by the film’s main cast in this song will surely make you want to put on your dancing shoes.

In the lively song, the main cast showcases their dance skills alongside elegant women on an elaborate set, with a massive airplane at the center stage. Notably, Pankaj Tripathi, also known as Pandit ji, delivers an outstanding dance performance.

Shortly after the song’s release, numerous individuals reacted and shared their feelings about the track in the comments section. One fan expressed, “We know pulkit toh ghazab dancer hai hi bt surprised to see lali & chucha dancing so gud loved the choreography by bosco-martis,” Another fan wrote, “Amazing Vibe”.

The initial installment of the movie, “Fukrey,” was released in 2013 and featured Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadda in its cast. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film eventually gained popularity and became a sleeper hit. Fast forward four years, the filmmakers released a sequel titled “Fukrey Returns” in 2017, bringing back the original cast. Both movies received a warm reception from the audience and succeeded in cultivating a dedicated fan following.

Now, the much-awaited Fukrey 3’s trailer promises doubled fun and laughter with Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma reprising their roles as Hunny, Laali, and Choocha with their trademark antics along with Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28th.

